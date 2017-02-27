WWE Rumors: Matt & Jeff Hardy could be leaving Impact Wrestling as soon as this week, WWE return highly possible

WWE could be on the verge of DELETION!

27 Feb 2017

The “Broken” Hardys became the hottest gimmick in pro wrestling in 2016

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, The Hardy brothers’ contracts with Impact Wrestling expire this week, and they could be leaving the company as soon as the end of the week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the Hardy Boys have told independent promoters that they won’t be able to take bookings from April onwards, although that is not yet a certainty. This is perhaps the biggest indicator of them leaving to WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy developed his “Broken” Matt Hardy character which set the wrestling world ablaze. For the first time in his career, not only was he more popular than his brother Jeff, but he became the most talked about wrestler on the planet.

Jeff Hardy joined the “Broken” saga as well, and Impact Wrestling then became centred around the two Hardys, to the point where they had tapings in their compound. They titled the show “Total Nonstop Deletion”

The heart of the matter

While a WWE return is not confirmed, it is in the cards, as per the Observer. As mentioned, The Hardys have told indie promoters that they won’t be taking bookings from April, but they had mentioned that it is not a sealed deal.

The leverage that the Hardys have in Impact, but according to Meltzer, the “Broken” gimmicks don’t fit into Jeff Jarret’s creative vision. The issue they would face in WWE is that they normally don’t offer talent creative control.

What is for sure, is that a return to WWE is a large consideration. Matt Hardy earlier posted a tweet indicating what his future could be.

It shall be an INTRIGUING week for the professional wrestling industry. pic.twitter.com/8pDkzwJu3y — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2017

What’s next?

If the Hardys are to leave Impact Wrestling, then coming back home to WWE seems to be the next destination to take the “Broken” madness.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Coming back to WWE would be an ideal move for the Hardys to have one last run before they ride off into the sunset. However, there is still life on the “Broken” gimmick, and it could make a lot of money for WWE, and be a huge merchandise mover. The fact that “Delete” chants are heard on RAW says a story of its own.

The Hardys will undoubtedly be well received by the WWE universe if they return.

