WWE Rumors - Monday Night RAW commentary team to be shaken up once again

Phillipa Marie

27 Jan 2020

Tom Phillps will be back in his usual position behind the announce table tomorrow night on Raw

Monday Night RAW has been working with a two-man announce team over the past few weeks, after Dio Madden was attacked by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and then written off TV to heal from his injuries. Samoa Joe was a short term replacement but he was cleared to compete so he left Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler behind.

Many fans questioned where Tom Phillips was going to to go following the WWE Draft when he was taken off the commentary desk and not given a replacement job, a report by WrestleVotes now claims that Tom Phillips will be back on RAW on Monday Night and will be replacing Vic Joseph moving forward.

Tom Phillips is replacing Vic Joseph on commentary for the RAW brand going forward. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2020

The SmackDown announce team has been able to run with just two men over the past few months since Corey Graves and Michael Cole have been able to work in tandem since Renee Young left the table and instead took up a role on WWE Backstage.

RAW was originally a three-man team with Dio Madden, but now that the pressure is on the main play-by-play announcer it appears that a switch-up will be in action from Monday as Phillps is given his old job back.

Vic Joseph originally plied his trade on 205 Live and it appears that he will be heading back to the Cruiserweight brand when he is replaced tomorrow night. There has been no word on why WWE decided to replace Phillips or who's idea it is, even though it is thought to be an order from either director Paul Heyman or the Chairman Vince McMahon himself.

