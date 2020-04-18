WWE Rumors: Money in the Bank to be held as originally scheduled

According to trusted source WrestleVotes, the show will go on as originally scheduled.

As for WHERE it will go on, well... that's up in the air.

​ We might be seeing this match next month after all.

While it looked as if WWE's annual Money in the Bank event could be postponed or even canceled, it looks like it's still on. That is if a (pretty reliable) Twitter source is to be believed.

According to the Twitter account @WrestleVotes (which has proven accurate many times in the past), the WWE event is still set to take place on May 10th - but still without a crowd in attendance.

Where will Money in the Bank emanate from?

The Money In The Bank PPV will take place as scheduled on Sunday May 10. Source states it won’t take place at the PC however. Still working on location confirmation. Obviously no fans in attendance regardless of the location. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 17, 2020

According to their sources, the show won't take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL (despite the company being designated as an "essential business" by Florida's governor). Where it will be held, however, is still up in the air.

Just a week ago, we reported that the original venue - the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD - had confirmed that they were no longer holding the event. However, that certainly wouldn't keep WWE from filming matches elsewhere.

Altogether, this seems to fit with WWE's plan to keep producing content in order to ride out the current COVID-19 pandemic that's preventing them - and every other wrestling promotion - from holding shows in arenas.

Hopefully, wherever they decide to film, the participants will stay safe and healthy.

Where do you think WWE will film Money in the Bank? Share your ideas in the comments down below.