WWE Rumors - More backstage details regarding Edge and Kevin Owens possibly missing WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania takes place on 4th and 5th April 2020.

WrestleMania 36 is just a week away and it seems like WWE can't catch a break with all the last-minute changes taking place on the card due to Superstars pulling out.

The biggest Superstar to have been removed from WrestleMania is Roman Reigns who chose not to compete at the show owing to the COVID-19 scare, since the former WWE Champion has a history with Leukemia.

Other Superstars who were initially advertised but will not be seen at the Showcase of the Immortals include Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and Andrade. As per recent reports, it was suggested that other Superstars including Asuka, Cesaro, Edge and Kevin Owens will also be missing this year's show.

However, The Observer revealed that these are merely rumors and not true. All these Superstars have worked the show during the WrestleMania taping and will certainly be part of the show.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

There were rumors going around that Asuka, Cesaro, Edge, and Kevin Owens were pulled from WrestleMania 36 but they all worked the show as scheduled, per the Observer.

Edge will be taking on Randy Orton in his WrestleMania return after almost 9 years. Kevin Owens, on the other hand, will take on the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania 36

The Rated-R Superstar returned to in-ring action in January at the Royal Rumble where he threw his former tag-team partner Randy Orton out of the match. The Viper then brutally attacked Edge on RAW almost ending his career yet again.

Asuka and Kairi Sane will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championships at the show as well.

While the removal of top stars like Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio will certainly hurt the WrestleMania card this year, WWE has scrambled to make the show go on and give the fans a WrestleMania to remember.