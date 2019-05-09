WWE Rumors: More details emerge on Luke Harper's WWE status

Say what?

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Luke Harper will be sitting out the remainder of his WWE contract until further notice.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper has been with the WWE for the last six years. He's a former Intercontinental Champion as well as being a multi-time Tag Team Champion. Recently, he had asked for his release and was refused by WWE officials.

Dave Meltzer reported the following on The Wrestling Observer,

Right now the WWE side of things regarding Luke Harper is that he is not going to be released and they’ve added six months to his contract because they’ve said that his contract term that was to end in November, has been added to because it was frozen due to his time off for wrist surgery. So their viewpoint is that he can’t leave until just before next year’s WrestleMania.

Luke Harper is a great talent but at 39, he obviously wants to do more and grow as a performer. But it looks like Vince McMahon and Triple H don't seem to look at it the same way.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, he is not scheduled for any future bookings in the coming future. Vince McMahon told Luke Harper to speak to Triple H about his release after Harper said that WWE should release him if they were not going to do anything with him. Allegedly, Triple H has not responded to Luke Harper's request.

What's next?

It's interesting that WWE is keeping Luke Harper on the shelf and doing nothing with him. Essentially, it seems that WWE is trying to make an example of Luke Harper. By extending his contract until WrestleMania comes across as poor form on the part of WWE. If this continues, Luke Harper won't be released till 2020 around WrestleMania 36.