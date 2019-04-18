WWE Rumors: More details on what happened with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

Sasha Banks is reportedly unhappy with WWE after losing the WWE Women's Tag-Team titles at WrestleMania. We now have more details on the matter thanks to Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first women to win the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at Elimination Chamber in February, a title they played an instrumental part in bringing to WWE. At WrestleMania, Banks and Bayley defended their titles in a Fatal-4-Way match that was eventually won by The IIconics.

Reports following WrestleMania suggested that Sasha Banks was not happy at all after finding out that she and Bayley would be losing the Women's Tag-Team titles. One Superstar was also reportedly hurt while trying to calm Sasha Banks down. Later reports suggested that Sasha Banks went as far as considering her future in WWE.

The heart of the matter

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed more details on what happened backstage at WrestleMania regarding Sasha Banks. According to Meltzer, Sasha Banks had no idea that she and Bayley would be dropping the titles until the day of WrestleMania while other people in WWE had known about the decision well in advance.

Until now, we've been under the impression that the title change was a last minute decision but that doesn't seem to be the case.

What's next?

We don't know what the future holds for Sasha Banks but things do look a little bleak now. She hasn't been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania and according to reports, WWE gave her two weeks off to rethink her wish to leave.

We should hear more about the Sasha Banks situation in the next couple of weeks but it is still unlikely that WWE will let someone as talented as 'The Boss' walk away.