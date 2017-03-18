WWE Rumors: Multiple NXT call-ups planned for Raw after WrestleMania 33

How bad do you want to see the King of Strong Style on Monday nights?

by Rohit Relan News 18 Mar 2017, 14:00 IST

Nakamura will compete at Orlando to become a 3-time NXT Champion

What’s the story?

The Raw after WrestleMania has become one of the most anticipated nights on the WWE calendar. That is the night when the crowds hijack the show, legends return, and NXT superstars make their main roster debut. It has been reported by Cagesideseats.com that this year’s Raw after WrestleMania won’t be any different as WWE has a couple of NXT call-ups planned to greet the audiences at the Amway Center.

In case you didn’t know...

In recent years, WWE has treated Raw after WrestleMania as the first page of a brand new chapter. They start sowing seeds for the upcoming year with the introduction of various superstars and surprise the fans with unexpected heel/face turns.

Last year saw the re-introduction of Maryse and the debut of Enzo and Cass as well as Apollo Crews.

Over the years, the Raw after Wrestlemania has featured Paige becoming the Divas Champion on her debut, Ziggler cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair bidding adieu to the fans, Brock Lensar and The Ultimate Warrior returning to WWE television and Rock and Cena agreeing to a match at Wrestlemania 28.

The heart of the matter

All the speculation was kickstarted due to the following post by Triple H:

As you can see, the King of Strong Style is missing from the poster for the UK live events. Nakamura is set to face Bobby Roode at Takeover: Orlando for the NXT Championship. If Nakamura wins, then he will become the first 3-time NXT Champion but if he loses, expect to see him on either the red or the blue brand in the following week.

Another name that is doing rounds is Elias Samson. The Drifter lost a ‘Loser Leaves NXT’ match to Kassius Ohno on NXT and could be on his way to the main roster.

The report also states that WWE has no plans to bring the current NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka to the main roster yet.

What’s next?

NXT Takeover: Orlando will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando on the night before WrestleMania. Expect several performers to make their final NXT appearances on that night.

Author’s Take

The rumours have circulated since quite some time about Nakamura making his main roster debut soon. Since Day 1, Nakamura has looked better than anyone on the NXT roster and excited fans like no one else. Personally, I would like to see Bobby Roode make it to the main roster before Nakamura as he is already 40 years old and has limited gas in his tank. I’d also like to see Shinsuke continue leading NXT as there is no other babyface like him on the brand whereas there are heels like Eric Young who can replace Roode.

The officials may not be interested in calling Asuka up yet because of her undefeated streak. They might have an eye on breaking Goldberg's streak, and if she is to debut on the main roster, she will have to drop her title. Surely she can pull off a Kevin Owens and flaunt her NXT title at either of the brands, but WWE is likely to follow the beaten path.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com