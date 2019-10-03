WWE Rumors: Multiple WWE superstars have reportedly openly refused to work with Hulk Hogan

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 270 // 03 Oct 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hulk Hogan doesn't have the full backing of the WWE locker room

Return of the Immortal One

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE TV this week as part of Miz TV amidst reports that he was going to be part of the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. These reports were confirmed this week on Raw when Team Hogan vs Team Flair was announced for the event and will see a five on five match with each man coaching their own team.

Seth Rollins and Rusev have been announced for his team so far, whilst Ric Flair has Randy Orton and Baron Corbin, but even though WWE are now pushing this match heading into the event on October 31st, it appears that nothing has changed when it comes to his reception backstage.

Hulk Hogan's backstage reaction?

Hogan has apologized to anyone who was offended by his historic comments that were released back in 2015. According to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, however, there are many Superstars backstage who are still unhappy with the use of Hulk Hogan on WWE programming.

To my knowledge, there are still multiple roster members who are unhappy with the continued use of Hulk Hogan in the #WWE.



More than one have openly refused to work with him and that has largely been respected. We could see more names refusing a Saudi Arabia appearance. #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

This now makes things difficult for WWE, as they have to find three more stars to be part of his team. Colohue went on to state that many Superstars are now also expected to drop out of the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, much like the Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black and Kevin Owens did earlier this year.

Hogan's comments caused a number of issues and led to him being fired by WWE and then taken out of the WWE Hall of Fame, his apology late last year allowed him to be reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame but it hasn't been enough for many current WWE stars.

Do you think Hulk Hogan deserves the reception he's receiving? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!