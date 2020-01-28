WWE Rumors- MVP not done with the company after Royal Rumble return; possible plans revealed

Brock Lesnar and MVP.

The men's Royal Rumble match didn't have as many surprise returns as we are usually accustomed to see but that's wasn't a problem this time.

Edge's goosebump-inducing return to the ring managed to elevate the match to a different level but he wasn't the only veteran who wrestled after many years inside a WWE ring.

Montel Vontavious Porter, popularly known as MVP to the WWE faithful, also made an in-ring WWE return as the 12th entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that MVP has signed up for a few more appearances, however, he isn't expected to be around on a long-term basis.

MVP is in for a couple of nights but he's not long-term.

MVP's return got a decent pop from the fans inside the Minute Maid Park. The former United States Champion came out and followed Paul Heyman around the ring before confronting Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was in his element as he danced to MVP's theme song before eliminating the returning 46-year-old Superstar in 24 seconds.

MVP was never supposed to be a major player in the Royal Rumble match as his sole purpose was to get more heat on Lesnar.

As noted earlier, this was MVP's first match in the WWE since 2010 and it may not be the last time we saw him in the WWE.

Advertisement

We certainly don't expect him to be assigned to a brand at this stage in his career. MVP could be used in a non-wrestling capacity, similar to the appearance he made on RAW 25th Anniversary episode in 2018.

MVP also took to Instagram and revealed the reason behind his surprise Royal Rumble return.

"If you will indulge me in a moment of pure, unapologetic selfishness, tonight wasn't for me, or for any of YOU. Tonight was for this. For my Lil Dude. Thank you Rey. I love you bro!"