WWE Rumors: New details on what happened backstage after The Undertaker vs. Goldberg

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Rumors
152   //    13 Jun 2019, 18:41 IST

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in Saudi Arabia
The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in Saudi Arabia

What's the story?

The wrestling world has been debating the WWE Super ShowDown match between The Undertaker and Goldberg for much of the last week.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an interesting update on what happened when the two men went to the backstage area after the match.

In case you didn't know…

The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in a nine-minute main event at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

Although the spectacular entrances and opening stages of the match were received well by fans, the rest of the first-time-ever encounter fell below expectations after Goldberg legitimately knocked himself out whilst delivering a spear into the ring post.

Both men then struggled to hit their trademark moves, notably The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver and Goldberg’s Jackhammer, before “The Deadman” brought an end to a forgettable match by hitting a chokeslam to get the 1-2-3.

Since the event, there has been lots of speculation about the veterans’ future in the wrestling business, with many people calling for ‘Taker, 54, and Goldberg, 52, to finally call time on their legendary careers.

There have also been reports that the two men, who are friends in real life, were involved in a heated argument backstage after the match.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that The Undertaker and Goldberg collapsed when they made their way to the backstage area following their widely criticised match.

He wrote:

"After the match was over, both men collapsed backstage. It was believed Goldberg suffered a concussion early on. In the old days, you fought through concussions and didn’t miss time. Now we’ve learned far too much. Except in this case, whether it was because it was a PPV main event or a dream match, or whatever, we’ve forgotten everything we’ve learned. The match kept going."

What's next?

WWE has not advertised The Undertaker or Goldberg for any future appearances with the company, but it is safe to assume that ‘Taker is set to compete in another match when WWE visits Saudi Arabia again later this year.


Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Undertaker Goldberg
