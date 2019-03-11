×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: New host planned for Hall of Fame ceremony

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
Rumors
1.57K   //    11 Mar 2019, 03:05 IST

WWE Hall of Fame Logo
WWE Hall of Fame Logo

What's the story?

The WWE is planning to announce a new host for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Their is currently two names floating around, as the announcement was made by Jerry "The King" Lawler that he would be stepping down as the master of ceremonies for the show.

In case you didn't know...

Jerry Lawler has been the host of the WWE Hall of Fame since 2009. Prior to his hosting, the WWE Hall of Fame has been hosted by the late "Mean" Gene Okerlund and former WWE Analyst, Todd Grisham. Lawler himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 by his friend, former rival and one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, William Shatner.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler has announced on his podcast "Dinner With The King" that he will be stepping down as the host of the show, and WWE will be making plans to announce a new host.

Additionally, Rajah.com has reported and strongly suggested from their sources that either Renee Young or Corey Graves are in the running to be this year's host. Both seem to be good replacements as the host for the esteemed ceremony.

What's next

This year's WWE Hall of Fame will be taking place from the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 6th. So far, the following inductees have been announced for the show: D-Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman & The New Age Outlaws), Torrie Wilson and The Honky Tonk Man.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results. Tonight, we will be covering all the action for WWE Fastlane. Be sure to follow us here and stay tuned for all the breaking news stories and results from tonight's event!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame Jerry Lawler Renee Young Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently an analyst here for Sportskeeda, with past experiences writing for WrestlingINC, 411Mania and PWPNation. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
Opinion: What does Torrie Wilson's Hall of Fame Induction Mean For WWE's Women's Revolution
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Hall of Fame reportedly low priority in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: 5 Superstars who should be inducted into the "Legacy Wing"
RELATED STORY
2 WWE Superstars who could headline Hall of Fame this year
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers on two more names for 2019 Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Torrie Wilson to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to improve the WWE Hall Of Fame
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Chris Benoit should be in the WWE Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE are inducting the wrong Hart Foundation into the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bam Bam Bigelow reportedly a "lock" for 2019 WWE Hall of Fame 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us