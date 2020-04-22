SummerSlam/Vince McMahon

As revealed by a source to ESPN's Adam Schefter, The New England Patriots are trading Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round trade pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

The trade is subject to a pending physical test, which has been confirmed by Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

And further confirmation from Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who texted ESPN: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

As we had reported earlier, the current WWE 24/7 Champion had revealed his desire to return to football and insisted that he was not totally done. He was widely tipped to join his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady at the Buccaneers.

"The day that I retired, within 24 hours there was already rumours that I was coming out of retirement. I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."

The reunion now seems set to happen, however, the unforeseen developments cast doubts on Gronk's WWE career.

Rob Gronkowski's WWE career set to end prematurely

The three-time Super Bowl Champion had recently signed a WWE contract to make a few appearances and wrestle a handful of matches. There were rumors going around that the company had plans for Gronk to have a match at the SummerSlam PPV scheduled to take place at the end of August in Boston.

Gronk was also the host of WrestleMania 36 and is the reigning 24/7 Champion. However, the 30-year-old's return to football may spell the end of his WWE career for now.

Rob Gronkowski is considered to be one of the best Tight Ends in NFL history and he had announced his retirement from the sport in March last year.