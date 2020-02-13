WWE Rumors - Next 2020 Hall of Fame inductees revealed?

Who will join Batista and the NWO?

Late last year it was announced that Batista and nWo members Hollywood Hogan, X-Pac, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall would be headlining the 2020 Class for the WWE Hall of Fame. With WrestleMania less than two months away, official announcements on who will be joining them in the Hall are expected any time now.

Earlier Wednesday, WrestleVotes posted on Twitter that they had received confirmation on the next two inductees and now they have revealed those names - Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and The Bella Twins.

I’ve heard several names talked about for this years Hall of Fame. Was only able to get confirmation on 2 of them as of now, they are: The Bella Twins & Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 12, 2020

Liger wrestled his final match earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 14, ending a career that spanned 36 years. The legendary wrestler and mixed martial artist has certainly had a career that merits a Hall of Fame induction, although being added to the WWE 2020 class is a little unexpected.

Liger is more known for his work in New Japan Pro Wrestling having only had one match under the WWE flag. He did wrestle on and off for WCW (now owned by WWE) during the 90's.

The Bella Twins are much more synonymous with WWE. The real-life sisters were a Hall of Fame Women's Tag Team before such a division really existed. They no doubt would have been a shoe in for multiple Women's Tag Title runs and were even rumored for a run with the new Championships last year. That was before Nikki had to retire due to health reasons.

Both Bellas did capture singles gold in their career and for a time, Nikki Bella had the longest reign as Women's (Divas) Champion at 301 days. The Bella Twins meanwhile made the transition to main stream stardom with the launch of Total Divas, and later the spin-off Total Bellas.

As of now, these are still unconfirmed reports. There has been no confirmation yet from WWE on either Hall of Fame induction taking place this year.