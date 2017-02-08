WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella taking time off after WrestleMania, not leaving WWE

The Fearless One may not wrestle as much anymore, but she is not done by any means!

by Rohit Nath News 08 Feb 2017, 13:24 IST

The Fearless One won’t be retiring after WrestleMania

What’s the story?

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Nikki Bella will not be retiring after WrestleMania 33. However, she will most likely transition into a part-time role.

The report by PWS stated that she tried her best to wrestle a full-time schedule with her healed neck but it is now giving her lot of trouble. PWS further stated that Nikki Bella’s contract expires by WrestleMania 33, but WWE is confident that they will be able to work out a deal with Nikki before ‘Mania.

In case you didn’t know...

Nikki Bella made her triumphant return to WWE after 11 months away in Summerslam last year. She was out after having to deal with a neck surgery due to a severe, career-threatening injury. Her return itself was uncertain at the time, but The Fearless One overcame the odds.

Nikki was reportedly originally intended to return on a part-time basis, but for reasons not yet known, she began working a full-time schedule. Unfortunately, she is wrestling on borrowed time, therefore her WWE career won’t last for much longer if she wrestles a full-time schedule.

The heart of the matter

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the pain Nikki Bella faces often causes numbness on one side of her body, so she is apparently hoping that time away from the ring will allow her to wrestle once in a while in big events.

She is rumoured to be teaming up with boyfriend John Cena to take on The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. It is also rumoured that Cena may propose to Nikki at the grandest stage of them all. This will be her last marquee match in WWE for a while to come.

Sportskeeda’s take

Nikki Bella has established herself as arguably the biggest star of the women’s division in WWE. Lucky for her, she has Total Divas and Total Bellas going for her. She has increased her stock in the world of reality TV, so finding work outside wrestling won’t be hard for her by any means.

However, her dedication to wrestling a full-time schedule on borrowed time and having a desire to wrestle despite major health issues is nothing short of admirable.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com