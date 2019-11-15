WWE Rumors: NXT Superstars who work both WarGames and Survivor Series expecting bumper payout (Exclusive)

Tom Colohue FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 15 Nov 2019, 13:58 IST SHARE

The Undisputed Era

With a small number of NXT Superstars, including three members of the Undisputed Era and Shayna Baszler, currently signed up to work both WarGames and Survivor Series back to back, details are starting to emerge about their expected compensation.

Several sources have suggested that any NXT talent working both shows will be expecting a boost in their pay packet at similar or the same rates as the RAW and SmackDown talent that they would be competing against.

While NXT Champion Adam Cole currently unannounced for a match, his teammates Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly will all compete in a WarGames match noted for its brutality before going head to head with the best in RAW and SmackDown respectively the next night. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is due for the same and this is before it’s been established whether we will see men’s and women’s elimination match teams representing NXT.

NXT pay is currently drastically lower than WWE pay

Since moving on to the USA Network, there have been several rumours and reports regarding the general pay of an NXT superstar compared to that of a “main roster” talent. At current, contracts have not been updated to reflect the change to a live show and a much heavier schedule. That said, several members of the locker room believe they are in a much better bargaining position.

“We’re working harder. We’re working longer. You know the next chance I get I’m getting paid for it. I talk with all the other guys (on Raw and SmackDown) so I know what I’m worth.”

WWE officials meanwhile have shown little to no concern about losing NXT stars to AEW or other competitors, despite many members of the locker room having significant ties to those other companies.