WWE Rumors: NXT talent and management very happy with invasion and Survivor Series ratings bump from Raw and SmackDown

Adam Cole preparing to take on Daniel Bryan

Since Saudi Arabia’s Crown Jewel pay per view, NXT wrestlers have appeared on the central WWE programming of SmackDown and Raw. This was a part of the invasion angle that not only suited WWE’s purposes at the time due to lack of talent having returned, but was also geared towards boosting the sagging Wednesday night ratings.

The experiment has been an overwhelming success. NXT’s rating shot up to 813,000 viewers from 580,000 the week before, when lined up against the World Series. This closed the gap between NXT and AEW to around 9,000.

News is now emerging that both the NXT talent and the WWE management are extremely happy with the results of the invasion, in terms of ratings as well as storylines. The late addition of NXT to the Survivor Series brand supremacy concept has resulted in an uptick in ratings, extra coverage of a SmackDown lacking names, and a noted crowd reaction.

The management are particularly happy with the reaction to the women’s championship triple threat between Becky Lynch, Bayley and Shayna Baszler.

Becky Lynch

Sources also indicate that the NXT locker room is very happy with how the brand is being portrayed, with notable wins over The Miz and Daniel Bryan in their opening invasion as well as strong performances from WALTER and from Adam Cole against Seth Rollins.

While NXT is not expected to come out as an overall winner at Survivor Series, every performance has been a big boost for their overall exposure.

WALTER (L)

A number of NXT stars are said to be vocal backstage about how much they have enjoyed their time as an invading force. Meanwhile, the WWE management is loving the increase in ratings that comes with that, so it's a win-win situation for both.

