WWE Rumors: NXT under pressure to add more TakeOver events to the calendar (Exclusive)

NXT Takeover

Between the combined rosters of NXT, 205 Live and NXT UK, the yellow and gold brand accounts for four hours of weekly TV time. This is higher than both RAW or SmackDown. However, despite this much larger roster, the amount of annual TakeOver pay per view events numbered only seven in 2019 compared to fourteen for Raw and SmackDown.

According to backstage sources, this is likely to change this year under pressure from WWE management. Triple H and Vince McMahon are in constant conversation about the 2020 schedule for NXT.

The success of the NXT UK TakeOver events is said to outweigh the overall success of the NXT UK product. Each subsequent TakeOver spikes the numbers for NXT UK on the WWE Network and with the brand launching domestically in the UK it has been strongly suggested to SportsKeeda that the WWE are planning to capitalize on this with an enhanced TakeOver schedule.

Meanwhile, with Worlds Collide set to become a more heralded yearly event we could also see a major expansion of NXT TakeOver events. This will not just relate to the amount of events but the length of them and the amount of matches on the cards for each event.

On last night's NXT, Charlotte Flair would challenge Rhea Ripley for an NXT title match at WrestleMania, with Bianca Belair also involved in that encounter. This is part of the WWE's long term strategy to ensure greater exposure, but even with rumors of Shayna Baszler being next to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW women's championship, more is currently being planned to take Triple H's brainchild to the next level.

The push to make NXT a legitimate third brand in the eyes of the fans will continue into 2020, with NXT planned to be involved in the next Superstar Shakeup and indeed at the next Survivor Series. Going forward we can expect a lot of roster fine-tuning and a lot more exposure for up and coming stars from Full Sail.