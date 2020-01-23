WWE Rumors- NXT Women's Championship set for major name change

Is the name of the NXT Women's Championship set to change?

The WWE NXT Women's Championship is set for a major name change, as it will be referred to and described as the NXT Championship going forward, according to PWInsider.com

WWE has issued an internal decree that going forward, the WWE NXT Women's Championship will be referred to and described as simply the "NXT Championship", PWInsider.com has confirmed. The decision was made to make the remove the gender-specific designation of the championship.

WWE are set to refer to the ‘NXT Women’s Championship’ as simply the ‘NXT Championship’ going forward.



This report comes just days after WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared on WWE Backstage and, when asked about the state of the Women's Division, The Man stated that the best thing would be to eliminate the term 'women' because she believes it's starting to hold them back.

"I think the best thing for the women's division, right now, is that we eliminate the term women."

I recently interviewed Paige and Charlotte Flair, where I asked both about Lynch's comments about the criticism women receive when it comes to main eventing.

"A million guys have had terrible main event matches, but if I have a sub-par main event match, the question comes up - should women be main eventing?"

The Anti-Diva and The Queen would both agree, but gave their own unique perspectives when responding, with Paige saying there's still a long way to go when it comes to being women in a male-dominated industry, while Charlotte would say the reasoning behind the original statement is because there is such a difference in terms of "male" matches and "female" matches.

There is no word yet whether the WWE RAW or Smackdown Women's Championships, or indeed the NXT United Kingdom Women's Championship, will be following suit. Recently, the WWE United Kingdom Championship also changed names, becoming the WWE NXT United Kingdom Championship, to bring it in line with the WWE NXT United Kingdom Women's Championship.