WWE Rumors: Off script moment during Hulk Hogan segment at WrestleMania revealed

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.41K // 09 Apr 2019, 11:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan returned to WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35 as he kicked off the main show, alongside WrestleMania 35 host, Alexa Bliss.

It was a brief segment for Hogan, but he did get in his trademark catchphrases as well as his poses, which Bliss performed as well.

But they were rudely interrupted by Paul Heyman, who went on to the stage to make an announcement. Now, there's some backstage details on the segment.

In case you didn't know...

Hogan was introduced by Bliss to a raucous response from the MetLife Stadium. After Hogan and Bliss introduced the show, even as Hogan's music hit for him to head backstage, Paul Heyman, the advocate of Brock Lesnar, walked down purposefully down to the ring.

Heyman was unhappy that his client's match was not the main event of WrestleMania 35, and said that if his client's match wasn't going to happen immediately, they would go to Las Vegas, alluding to UFC, and not face Seth Rollins.

The match did happen and Rollins won the Universal title, defeating Lesnar in under three minutes, and winning the Universal title for the first time.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has revealed that the decision to put the Rollins vs Lesnar match was not made until 5:30pm ET, which was just one and a half hours before the main show started.

The report reveals that Hulk Hogan did not know why Heyman appeared during his exit and that he wasn't informed that the Universal title match would happen first, which explains the puzzled look on his face.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar did not make an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania, and it seems like he will be away from the WWE for a while, with rumours of his UFC match picking up speed.

Advertisement