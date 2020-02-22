WWE Rumors - Unfortunate news on Sami Zayn's wrestling career

Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn's WWE career hasn't exactly panned out the way he would have hoped.

The former NXT Champion is one of the best in-ring workers in the WWE who can put on 5-star matches at the drop of a hat. However, Zayn has wrestled sporadically in the past year as he's been given the role of being the heel manager of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Zayn is still 'bothered by his shoulder problems' and it's one of the primary reasons why he's been forced to wrestle so little and spend most of his time as the loud and obnoxious spokesperson of Nakamura and Cesaro.

Zayn last wrestled a match at a live event on January 19th and it was a six-man tag team match in which he was relatively protected.

Zayn revealed that his in-ring career is far from over during an interview with VultureHound back in November last year.

The Canadian wrestler explained how he expects to have a long WWE career and that his current phase as a manager is just one chapter amongst many that are yet to come.

I don’t think this is a permanent thing by any means. I’m still a wrestler, and I think I’m pretty good at it (laughs). I don’t think it’s something I want to stop doing anytime soon. Our time in WWE is very long, and to me, this is just another chapter in this story because the story could go on for years and years. It’s a little break, and it’s a thing that I think people will hopefully remember when it’s all set and done, but it’s by no means permanent.

I still can wrestle, I have been wrestling sometimes on live events, sometimes I don’t. Even when I don’t wrestle, I like to make sure that people are well aware that I was there, so I’ll run my mouth, and it will be a big part of the show, whether I get in the ring or whether I don’t get into the ring. By no means is my ring career over or anything like that, it’s just kind of something I’m doing right now. I’m really enjoying it right now, and hopefully, the fans are enjoying it too.

Zayn has been terrific as a manager thus far, however, we all know that his real calling is being an active in-ring performer. There was a time when he was regarded as one of the best pure babyfaces on the roster and his effortless transition to being a heat magnet has been pretty refreshing to watch.

We hope that he completely recuperates from his shoulder injury and gets back to regular in-ring action soon.