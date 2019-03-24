×
WWE Rumors: Original Championship plans for John Cena at WrestleMania revealed 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
1.88K   //    24 Mar 2019, 22:47 IST

John Cena was originally supposed to have a high profile match at WrestleMania 35
John Cena was originally supposed to have a high profile match at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

John Cena hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a number of months but is still expected to wrestle at WrestleMania next month, but right now it appears that his original match is out of the question.

In case you didn't know...

There have been a number of rumors over the past few weeks when it comes to John Cena's opponent at The Biggest Show of the Year, with many fans believing that Kurt Angle would bring down the curtain on his lengthy wrestling career with a match against the 16-time World Champion, but sadly this won't be the case.

It was revealed this past week on Raw that Angle would bow out in New York with a match against longtime rival Baron Corbin instead, which means that if Cena is set to wrestle next month, then his opponent is currently a well-guarded secret.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer, the original plan for John Cena at WrestleMania called for him to take on current United States Champion Samoa Joe in a title match.

Of course, it was announced on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night that Rey Mysterio would be facing Samoa Joe for the Championship now instead, with his son at ringside, which begs the question of where Cena now fits in.

The Wrestling Observer has already stated that Cena is expected to be part of WrestleMania but with just two weeks to go until the show, it's looking less and less likely.

What's next?

The penultimate episode of Raw ahead of WrestleMania takes place tomorrow night and if Cena isn't able to pick up a feud or make a return, then it's likely that he will be missing this year's Show of Shows.

Do you think John Cena deserved a Championship match at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
