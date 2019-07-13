WWE Rumors: Original plan for Bray Wyatt's in-ring return revealed

Bray Wyatt has not competed on WWE TV since August 2018

What's the story?

According to Wrestle Votes, WWE originally planned for Bray Wyatt to return to the ring at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Toronto on August 11, but it is unclear if that will change due to Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new Executive Director roles.

In case you didn't know…

Following an eight-month absence from WWE television, Bray Wyatt reappeared on Monday Night Raw in April 2019 as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

The weekly segments allowed the former WWE champion to show off a lighter side to his personality, notably when he performed the ‘Muscle Man Dance’, while he also gave a glimpse into what we can expect in the future from his new ‘Fiend’ character.

Since the episodes ended in June, it has been announced that Paul Heyman has taken on a new behind-the-scenes role as the Executive Director of Raw, meaning he will oversee the creative direction of the show, while Eric Bischoff will have the same responsibilities on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestle Votes Twitter account, which has been known to break WWE stories in the past, recently said that all plans for SummerSlam are subject to change until Heyman and Bischoff fully start their new roles next week.

In a follow-up tweet, the account has revealed that WWE planned for Wyatt to redebut and make his in-ring comeback at SummerSlam.

However, due to the uncertainty regarding WWE’s creative direction heading into this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”, it is not known if plans for Wyatt will change.

Getting a ton of questions re: Bray Wyatt. I know this - prior to Bischoff & Heyman taking over, the plan was for him to redebut & wrestle AT SummerSlam. I can’t confirm if any of that has changed. I’m confident he’ll be at SummerSlam. Whether that’s his first appearance is TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2019

What's next?

Wyatt’s puppets from the ‘Firefly Fun House’ have been popping up in backstage segments on Raw and SmackDown Live over the last three weeks, so there is every chance that we could see them again at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Alternatively, could the man himself return at the event?!

