WWE Rumors: Original plan for Kevin Owens, reason why he was forced to turn heel

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 531 // 25 Apr 2019, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens attacked Kofi Kingston earlier this week on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Kevin Owens returned to WWE a few months ago as a face to challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and already, he has turned heel on the new Champion, but this reportedly wasn't the original plan for KO.

In case you didn't know...

Owens has made a career out of being a heel. Before he was sidelined when it was revealed that he needed double knee surgery, the former Universal Champion was part of a huge feud with Shane McMahon that got him fired from SmackDown Live.

Things have changed since then since Kofi Kingston is now the WWE Champion and Kevin Owens seemingly played both Xavier Woods and Kingston on the blue brand so that he could attack and challenge the new Champion for his title at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens returned to WWE as a babyface, a character that according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, was going to be someone that the WWE Universe could relate to. WWE wanted KO to be a standard guy who ate junk food, had kids but could still kick a** in the ring but this obviously didn't go to plan.

When Owens was brought to SmackDown Live he was a top babyface behind Roman Reigns and Kofi Kingston, but with Daniel Bryan out of action, The Blue Brand was lacking heels and rather than draft someone else over from Raw, the company decided to pull the trigger on a heel turn for Owens instead.

What's next?

Kevin Owens is expected to challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank next month, whilst it is unknown when Daniel Bryan will make his return. He has been sidelined since WrestleMania with a mystery injury.

Do you think this was the best plan for Kevin Owens? Have your say in the comments section below...