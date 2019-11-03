WWE Rumors: Original plans for Brock Lesnar before he quit on SmackDown revealed

Brock Lesnar

Friday Night SmackDown bounced back this week in an episode where they were missing more than half the locker room thanks to the travel issues in Saudi Arabia. With many of the NXT Superstars showing up on SmackDown, and stellar performances by The Miz, Bayley, and Daniel Bryan, SmackDown managed to hit a home run.

Apart from that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were also part of the Blue brand this week, and made a major announcement regarding the future of The Beast Incarnate in WWE. Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar quits SmackDown as being part of the SmackDown roster prevents him from competing against Rey Mysterio, who is a RAW Superstar.

Heyman also stated that Lesnar will be heading to RAW, and confront Rey Mysterio even if it means saying goodbye to SmackDown. One reason behind Lesnar taking the WWE Championship to RAW could be because Bray Wyatt won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, thus resulting in SmackDown having 2 World Champions.

Original plans for Brock Lesnar's announcement

As per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar was supposed to make this announcement of moving to RAW on WWE Backstage instead of SmackDown:

Dave Meltzer said that Brock Lesnar was not originally scheduled for SmackDown and his announcement that he was moving back to Raw was something that was originally supposed to happen on Tuesday night on Backstage.

Renee Young had mentioned on her social media that she would be making a major announcement on SmackDown regarding the first guest on her show - WWE Backstage. However, no such announcement was made probably because Lesnar's announcement which was supposed to take place on Backstage had to be preponed to Smackdown itself.

