WWE Rumors: Original finish for Hell in a Cell main event finally revealed

Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend

The main event of this year's Hell in a Cell will go down as one of the worst match finishes in history. The highly-anticipated clash between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins concluded in a tame no-contest and it's hardly surprising that the fans turned on the outcome, venting their frustrations ever since.

To make matters worse, WWE chose not to follow up on the storyline on the fallout episode of RAW. The situation was also tense between Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon regarding the future of the angle.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer opened up about the forgettable finish of the match and revealed that the original plan was somewhat inspired by Mick Foley's iconic Hell in a Cell spot from 1998.

Meltzer stated that Wyatt was slated to take a gimmicked bump from the top of the cage, which would have rendered him unable to compete. The match would have been stopped, however, to make Wyatt look strong, he was supposed to be booked in a post-match angle in which he would rise like the Undertaker and put the Mandible Claw on Rollins.

Here's what Meltzer noted in the WON:

The finish of the match was from McMahon, obviously. His idea was always that he wasn’t beating Wyatt this early, but wanted Lesnar, Rollins, Lynch and Flair as the four champions going into the draft and the new beginnings. The original idea for the finish was that Wyatt would take a gimmicked bump off the top of the cage and be unable to continue and the match would be stopped. Then, after it was stopped, he would pop up like Undertaker and take Rollins out with the mandible claw.

Various people also confirmed to Meltzer that Vince McMahon was seen laughing at the fan backlash after the match.

The storyline between The Fiend and The Beastslayer hasn't moved forward since that disastrous Hell in a Cell outing.

Do you think the original ending would have elicited a different reaction from the fanbase? Let us know in the comments section.

