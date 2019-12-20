WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman has already decided a big Royal Rumble match

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 20 Dec 2019, 12:51 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman/ Royal Rumble set

The build-up towards Royal Rumble has begun and the WWE is busy shaping up the card for what has always been one of the most anticipated PPVs of the year.

One big match that seems to be locked in for the show is a RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

It was revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Paul Heyman made the call months ago to build towards the direction of setting up Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the early half of 2020.

Asuka beat Becky Lynch clean for the SmackDown Women's Championship at last year's Royal Rumble. Meltzer revealed that the original plan was to have Becky Lynch win the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35 - which she did - and to book her in a title program with Asuka.

However, the plans were changed and WWE delayed the Asuka vs. Lynch feud for a later date.

As noted earlier, Heyman made the call to resume the originally planned angle between The Man and The Empress of Tomorrow.

Becky Lynch recently cut an intense backstage promo on RAW in which she mentioned her desire to avenge her loss against Asuka before challenging her to a singles title match.

The RAW Women's Championship bout between the two women is expected to be booked for Royal Rumble.

Asuka and Kairi Sane successfully defended their Women's Tag Team titles against the team of Charlotte Flair and Lynch at TLC. The successful defense, coupled with Lynch putting Asuka over in her backstage promo has made the former NXT Women's Champion look really strong as we head towards the Rumble.

Advertisement

The Royal Rumble feud between Asuka and Becky Lynch is a classic case of long-term storytelling done right. WWE has also done a great job of rehabbing Asuka's character and the Japenese Superstar now seems like a credible challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

Royal Rumble will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on January 26th, 2020.