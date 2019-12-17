WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman high on a former Champion, plans to make him a 'key guy' on RAW

Paul Heyman.

Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black had a decent outing at the recently concluded WWE TLC PPV.

While Murphy did lose at the end of an impressive match against Black, his push is unlikely to be affected going forward.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the Murphy vs. Black match from TLC on the post-PPV edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer explained that Paul Heyman, who runs the show on RAW, thinks very highly of Murphy. It was also added that while Murphy is not a key guy yet on the Red brand, the plan is to make him one in the future.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was an afterthought on SmackDown but ever since coming to RAW, Murphy has been given ample amounts of TV time while also getting a few victories under his belt along the way.

Murphy is getting pushed now, but when he was on SmackDown, he was a non-existent person and he always lost. So to rehab a guy, it takes, you know, when you had a guy who was buried underground, and you know, he was on one side where the side thought that there was nothing to the guy, and he goes to another side where the guy who is the showrunner, whatever the guy is, the booker, the creator (Paul Heyman), whatever, thinks really highly of him.

And you know, he is really good and then you start pushing him. It takes a while, you just can’t snap your fingers and go, 'hey, forget everything that you saw for a year when we did nothing with him.' So it’s going to take some time, because when he was in 205 Live, he did very well, and then he came to SmackDown and you know, they just didn’t see anything in him. So now they are trying to do something,

You know, he’s not a key guy yet, he’s planned to be, he lost here, but that’s fine, it was a good match.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, as mentioned earlier, put on a very good match that lasted for 14 minutes at TLC. Black won the contest with a Black Mass out of nowhere but Murphy didn't necessarily look weak in defeat.

The match was worked together to put both the Superstars over. Murphy may have lost, but he does have a bright future on RAW as he has the support of Paul Heyman and the management.