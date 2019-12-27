WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman keen on pushing 5 Superstars in 2020

Paul Heyman knows talent when he sees it and he is very rarely wrong. He has been the one backing Brock Lesnar from the very start and everyone knows how good he is.

Now, with XFL kicking off in early February, Vince McMahon might be off WWE duty for some time. Heyman is currently in charge of Monday Night RAW and his power on the show might increase a lot.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has now reported that Heyman is looking to push 5 Superstars in 2020. The WOR journalist claims that Aleister Black, Ricochet, Buddy Murphy, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair are high on Heyman's list of top Superstars.

He said:

“They have [people] that they’re trying to get over. You can see them every week. It’s Aleister Black, it’s Ricochet, it’s Buddy Murphy, it’s Charlotte Flair and it’s Drew McIntyre. They want to get these people over. They want to elevate these people. At least there’s a plan. I rather at least there’d be a plan than just this scattershot nothing where you can watch and think ‘they got no plans.’ At least there’s something going on. They’re attempting to start to build something for the future.” [H/T 411Mania]

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are in a feud right now and have been winning the hearts of the WWE Universe every single time they have stepped in the ring. The two complement each other very well and Murphy's presence of mind gave Black some breathing space when he got injured at TLC earlier this month.

Ricochet, meanwhile, has been voted the breakout star of the year by the WWE Universe while a push for Drew McIntyre is something the fans have been waiting for. It has been teased many times in the past, but he has not got his hand on the gold yet.

As for Charlotte, it looks like she will be back in the title picture soon, mostly after Royal Rumble where Becky Lynch is likely to face Asuka.