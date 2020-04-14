WWE Rumors - Paul Heyman makes big decision to assign impressive new Superstar to RAW

The fans may have never expected to see him on RAW this soon.

The new face has impressed the WWE officials and Paul Heyman.

There is a new 3-person faction in town.

As revealed on the latest episode of RAW, Angel Garza, Andrade and Austin Theory seemed to have formed a formidable alliance with Zelina Vega being the manager of the trio. Austin Theory's inclusion in the stable, however, has caught everyone off guard as he was perceived to be a short-term replacement of Andrade.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Austin Theory has been handed a full-time call-up to the main roster, which means that he won't be a part of NXT going forward.

It was speculated that Vince McMahon may not be the man behind getting Theory to RAW.

Meltzer said this decision definitely must have been made by Paul Heyman. The original plan was for Theory to take Andrade's place at WrestleMania before going back to NXT.

However, the WWE management may have been impressed by what they have seen of Theory and made the call to retain him on RAW.

Meltzer noted the following:

Yeah, it's a call-up. Well, this isn't Vince. This is definitely Heyman, okay and he was brought up because they needed somebody for WrestleMania and they were impressed enough. It is too early. Way too early but those are the breaks. They like the idea of the three-person stable with Zelina Vega, Andrade, Garza and Austin Theory. So there you go.

Austin Theory picked up a convincing victory over Akira Tozawa on RAW this week. He is scheduled to face Aleister Black in one of the three Money in the Bank Qualifying matches that have been announced for the next episode of RAW.

Theory, Garza and Andrade were heavily featured on RAW and it does seem like the company may like the dynamic of the faction.

The Red brand is short on stables as The OC may not be used for a while with AJ Styles selling the finish of the Boneyard Match. Seth Rollins' team has also been depleted in recent weeks and WWE did need a big heel stable to make up for the loss.

Austin Theory's early call-up will be criticized by a section of the fanbase, however, he has been given a big break and he won't be complaining.