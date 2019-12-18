WWE Rumors: Paul Heyman may have brought up two talented Superstars just to lose on RAW

Paul Heyman and Triple H.

Ever since Paul Heyman took over the reins of running Monday Night RAW, there has been a noticeable change in the way the brand has been portrayed. Quintessential Paul Heyman storylines which have his imprints all over them, fresh new faces being pushed and some decent promo work have been the major features since his arrival on RAW as the Executive Director.

Heyman now has not set in motion a new plan for RAW, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Paul Heyman wants a certain set of Superstars to win on TV and thus, squash matches are being booked every week to get the job done. This explains why Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, The Viking Raiders and a few other WWE Superstars have been winning short matches against local indie talents in recent weeks.

In addition to local wrestlers, the company has also chalked out a plan to use good workers from NXT and the undercard of the main roster, who are not being used in any major storyline on their respective brands.

Deonna Purrazzo made her debut this week on RAW and was booked to lose to Asuka. The tapings for next week's RAW also included Chelsea Green, AKA Laurel Van Ness from her Impact Wrestling days, take on Charlotte Flair in a losing effort.

Meltzer noted the appearances of Purrazzo and Green on RAW should not be considered as full-time call-ups as they were just brought in to lose and put over Asuka and Flair respectively. Akira Tozawa is another Superstar who has been given the particular role of being 'the credible job guy'.

This, as noted earlier, is part of Paul Heyman's idea of getting wins for the pushed talents which will legitimize them on TV.

Meltzer explained:

"The new thing, I mean, one of the things Paul Heyman is trying to do is get people wins, so they are doing a lot of these one and two-minute matches to get over finishing moves and get people wins.

So Deonna Parrazo and Chelsea Green, who is on next week’s show, my impression is that this is not a call-up, that they just needed people to lose. You know to give people wins. That’s really what it is. And so these were the ones, Deonna Parrazo and Chelsea Green, since they are in NXT, they have experience but, they’re not being used at all in NXT, it’s not like they are beating Rhea Ripley or Mia Yim, or Dakota Kai.

It’s funny because there is supposed to be three different brands and now we are calling up people from NXT to do jobs, I mean, whatever, they do need to do this, the idea is, and one of the things they kind of need, It’s actually the role Tozawa is playing, is that they need good workers, that they give a little bit of credibility to, in theory, I mean that’s why they gave Tozawa the win I’m sure tonight, to lose to these people, so it’s not just the guys like Erick Rowan beats."