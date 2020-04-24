Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman taking charge as the Executive Director of RAW has led to some great creative changes on WWE's flagship show. He has a list of Superstars who he's been pushing, including the likes of Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, [Buddy] Murphy, and Ricochet to some extent.

Another Superstar who seems to have joined that list is Apollo Crews, who has been having the best few weeks of his WWE career after WrestleMania 36. He faced Aleister Black in an incredibly close match on the RAW after WrestleMania, following which he beat WWE legend MVP to qualify for the Money in the Bank 2020 "Corporate ladder" match.

Korey Gunz asked Tom Colohue on Dropkick DiSKussions whether this is Apollo Crews' "last chance" to get himself over. Colohue responded, saying that there was never any chance, to begin with. He praised Crews but admitted that he has his weaknesses:

He has some very strong strengths and some very clear weaknesses. He's not used to being on the backfoot, he's not the best seller, but his power game is great and his offense is different and he connects with the crowd when he's in the position and has the enthusiasm"

He said that his last four years haven't amounted to anything. However, he said that there are people who want to see him pushed, including Paul Heyman:

"He's been bullied by Sheamus and bullied by Dolph Ziggler. That's really not much of anything. There are definitely a few people who wanted to see him pushed. Paul Heyman wanted to get a hold of him on RAW. He got him and we saw a great match with Aleister Black and he's had a match with MVP now. While I don't think this is his last chance, this is definitely his best chance"

The last chance or the best chance?

This is undoubtedly the first and best chance that Apollo Crews has gotten in his WWE career. The fact that no audience is present to be the measuring stick, it's going to be interesting to see how he's handled.

He's certainly not expected to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, but a great showing can do wonders for him even in defeat. For years now, people in WWE have been saying that Apollo Crews has "all the tools". Now is the time for him to prove that he'll swim and not sink.