WWE Rumors: Popular babyface misses out on WrestleMania 36 title match due to Rey Mysterio's absence

The prevailing circumstances have forced WWE to make major changes to the WrestleMania 36 card.

With Rey Mysterio in quarantine, one rising superstar missed out on a big spot in a title match.

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are two WWE Superstars who have been pulled from WrestleMania 36 due to being in quarantine. It's the right move to make and the big news coming out of WWE is that Roman Reigns has been pulled from his Universal Championship match against Goldberg due to a precautionary measure.

Another superstar who has lost out on a potential title match is the rising Mexican superstar Humberto Carrillo. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plans for the RAW Tag Team title match involved names such as Aleister Black, Carillo, Mysterio, Angel Garza, and Andrade.

Just last week on Raw, Rey Mysterio pinned Andrade in a non-title match. It was not definite that would lead to a title match, but a title match was scheduled as either a singles match or a multiple person match. Besides Mysterio, names like Black, Humberto Carrillo and Garza were thought of for the match.

Ultimately, WWE went with a straightforward Tag Team title match, with United States Champion Andrade and fellow-Mexican superstar Angel Garza challenging The Street Profits. WON stated that Carrillo lost his spot due to Mysterio being in quarantine.

Rather than adding a new match to the show, the plan after that decision was made was to have the tag title be in a three-way with The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Garza vs. Mysterio & Carrillo. But with Mysterio being out, Carrillo lost his spot.

It's an unfortunate situation for Carrillo, but it isn't the worst WrestleMania to miss out on. As we know, all the plans have been scrambled and WWE had to run around making several changes to the card. While it's normally frustrating for any superstar to miss out on a WrestleMania spot, this one might be less upsetting, with the entire situation itself negatively affecting every aspect of life globally.

With that said, the silver lining for Carrillo is that he's only 24 years old and has a big future ahead of him. There's no doubt that he'll be a part of many WrestleMania shows in the future and if things go well for him, he could have many WrestleMania moments.