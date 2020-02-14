WWE Rumors - Popular Superstar sadly made his final appearance on this week's RAW

WWE has a plethora of young and experienced Superstars all across the board and many of them unfortunately don't even get the deserved spotlight. Barring the top talents, the ones that do get featured on TV don't always get the creative satisfaction that should ideally come along with the job.

Matt Hardy is facing a similar predicament as the veteran may have made his final appearance on the most recent episode of RAW.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the reasons behind WWE's booking of the Matt Hardy and Randy Orton from RAW.

The Viper took Hardy out with an RKO and the concerto in a segment that ended up being one of the major highlights of the night.

Meltzer noted that the segment was meant to be Hardy's blow off, which means he may not be seen on RAW again. The segment was also booked to allow Edge to sell his injuries for another week while also to make Orton look strong in the most vicious and destructive way imaginable.

Matt Hardy's contract comes to an end at the end of the month, and as things stand, the multiple-time Tag Team Champion has not agreed to new terms with the company.

It was reported by Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio as well that the segment may have been done to write him off TV while also to decrease his value before he potentially leaves the company.

WWE, however, won't let the 45-year-old veteran quit that easily and the management will try their best to convince him to extend his stay in the company.