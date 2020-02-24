WWE Rumors - Possible backstage update on RAW and SmackDown roster for upcoming Saudi Arabia show

Who's staying and who's going? (Pic Source: WWE)

Super ShowDown 2020 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 27 and it will mark the WWE's fifth event in the Middle Eastern Kingdom. There are tons of big matches already scheduled for the PPV but it doesn't look like large sections of the WWE Roster will make the trip this time around.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, it looks like several members of the WWE Roster will not make the trip. Fightful Select has learnt that:

"Numerous members of the Smackdown and Raw rosters are staying in the States this week."

The report also states that WWE just decided against it because of the issues that took place last time. For those who don't remember, a large chunk of the WWE Roster was stranded as their plane experienced technical difficulties. This lead to members of the NXT roster having to fill in as the plane couldn't make it to the show.

It seems that WWE did learn from the experience and have regulated the number of WWE Superstars appearing in the event this time around. Here are the matches that have been confirmed so far:

The Fiend(c) vs Goldberg (WWE Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Ricochet (WWE Championship)

The New Day(c) vs The Miz and John Morrison (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rusev (Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy)

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins and Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

All eyes will be on Goldberg vs The Fiend and it'll also be interesting to see how the show ends up this time around.