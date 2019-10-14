WWE Rumors: Possible change to Becky Lynch's RAW match indicates big draft move tonight

Becky Lynch could face Charlotte on RAW instead of Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch versus Sasha Banks was one of the matches WWE announced head of tonight's episode of RAW. However, it now looks like the match may have been changed.

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks no longer taking place on RAW?

One of the big matches announced in the run-up to tonight's RAW was another showdown between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks before Banks moves over to SmackDown after having been drafted to Friday nights on FOX. However, it now looks like that match may have been nixed at the last moment.

The DirectTV preview of WWE RAW tonight's has the following description, "Day two of the WWE Draft. Plus, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte to determine the #1 pick on RAW."

This could either be a mistake on the part of DirectTV or it could indicate a late change to the match with Charlotte replacing Sasha Banks in the match.

Could this indicate another big move in the WWE Draft?

If Charlotte does replace Sasha Banks in the match against Becky Lynch on tonight's epsiode of RAW, it will probably mean that Charlotte will move over to Monday nights. Charlotte also lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to newly-heel Bayley on SmackDown last Friday, something else that indicates that Charlotte will finally be moving back to WWE RAW full time.

Charlotte Flair moved to WWE SmackDown during the 2017 WWE Draft and has been there since apart from a couple of special appearances on the red brand. The time seems right to move Charlotte over to RAW where she will have a fresh set of opponents waiting for her including a blockbuster RAW Women's title program with Becky Lynch.

