WWE Draft Rumor Roundup: 3-Time IC Champion to make surprise return, 3 popular stars left out of draft list?

Which brand will The Fiend end up on?

The WWE Draft begins later tonight on SmackDown. Around 70 Superstars will be drafted over two nights. SmackDown is set to get 30 Superstars for its roster while it looks like RAW will get 40.

There are also big changes coming to the WWE Draft format while we could see a 3-time Intercontinental Champion returning to the company. We also have 5 NXT Superstars already confirmed to move to the main roster and a whole lot more.

#6 Paul Heyman wants two stars with him on RAW

Paul Heyman wants to keep 'The Fiend' on RAW

Paul Heyman is currently one of the men in-charge of booking Monday Night RAW, although he’s probably never too far away from the scrutiny of Vince McMahon. Heyman has proved in the past that as a booker, he always has a clear and concise vision with long term plans for storylines.

A number of Superstars are expected to change brands tonight and the WWE Draft will give Heyman a chance to bring in some Superstars who he thinks he can elevate to the next level and according to WrestleVotes, two men Heyman desperately wants on RAW are ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt (who is already on RAW) and Aleister Black (who is currently on the blue brand).

It has been reported that Paul Heyman has specifically asked to work with Wyatt and Aleister Black but it remains to be seen if WWE will give Heyman the Superstars he wants.

Draft info is being kept tight lipped, rightfully so. They are trying to make this a big deal. With that said, I know Heyman has fought for Bray Wyatt & Aleister Black to land on RAW. On the flip side, FOX - not specifically Bischoff, has remained steady for Reigns & Charlotte. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2019

#5. More on Finn Balor getting drafted to NXT

Finn Balor is back in the black and yellow brand

Last week’s episode of NXT was the first time the black and yellow brand went head to head with AEW Dynamite. One of the biggest moments of the show was Finn Balor’s return to NXT ahead of the WWE Draft.

The was speculation regarding the fact that Balor may have taken a pay cut to go down to NXT but these rumors were squashed by PWInsider who reported that Balor is still on the same salary he was on in the main roster.

