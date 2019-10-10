9 Forgotten RAW and SmackDown Superstars who could move to NXT in the WWE Draft

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 125 // 10 Oct 2019, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Which RAW and SmackDown stars could Triple H want back in NXT?

It's almost time for the WWE Draft to begin on Friday Night SmackDown and as always, it's a chance for overlooked stars to get a new beginning. This time, with NXT on live television, it will bring a new angle to the draft.

Which overlooked RAW and SmackDown Superstars could move to NXT for a new beginning? Finn Balor is already present as one of their top stars, but which forgotten stars could join him?

#9 Rusev (and Lana)

Rusev really needs a change to kickstart his career again

One Superstar WWE have repeatedly dropped the ball on is Rusev. They didn’t capitalize on Rusev’s momentum and he was an afterthought after his loss against John Cena at WrestleMania. Despite entering the arena on a tank and being built up as a monster heel in the year before the match, WWE did nothing to get Rusev back on track afterward.

After one terrible romantic storyline involving Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler, Lana is now once again with Bobby Lashley in what looks like another uninspired storyline. Rusev had a ton of momentum behind him at the end of last year when the Rusev Day chant took over but WWE did more to subdue it than to capitalize and push Rusev.

Moving back to the storyline involving Bobby Lashley, it just doesn’t work in the current day and age. Fans know very well that Rusev and Lana are happily married. Rusev looks to be in the best shape of his career and it’s all getting wasted right now.

The best thing WWE could do for Rusev and Lana now is to scrap the Lashley storyline right away and move them back down to NXT to build them back up. Rusev would immediately slot in as one of the top heels on the black and yellow brand and would bring a ton of television experience with him to help the younger stars on the NXT roster.

1 / 9 NEXT