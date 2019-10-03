WWE Rumors: Possible reason for Ric Flair's return and match at Crown Jewel

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan on Miz TV this week

The "Nature Boy" is back! Ric Flair, the 16-time world champion, will be coaching a team of five to go up against the team of his long-time rival, Hulk Hogan, in a match at this Halloween's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

But, wait. Wasn't he just recently on the outs with the company?

Ric Flair's WWE lawsuit

Flair recently filed a lawsuit against WWE due to the fact that Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch was being referred to as "The Man", a moniker that Flair has used throughout his entire career and even famously stated, "To be The Man you have to beat The Man."

Many fans have questioned how WWE has been able to accept Flair back as part of their weekly programming after the relationship between the two parties seemingly soured when he brought up the issue and the lawsuit, but it appears that his entire return could be all about the money.

Crown Jewel matchup

RiAs stated before, Flair's team will take on Hogan's at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31st, with Randy Orton, Baron Corbin (Flair's team), Seth Rollins, and Rusev (Hogan's team) already announced for the match. But, according to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, one of the main reasons for this is because Flair will then be able to receive the money that comes with an appearance in Saudi Arabia and that is enough for him to overlook the lawsuit.

Accurate. Flair has been quite open that it's about money he feels is owed to him. They might as well use him on TV and kill two birds with one stone.#WWE #Raw https://t.co/TaSsvWl42K — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

Flair has made this entire thing all about the money he feels he is owed because WWE is using "The Man" without including him, so WWE involving him in the match in Saudi Arabia even though he isn't actually wrestling allows him to cash in. It also allows the company to give him the money he feels he is owed, while also using him on TV - so as Colohue says above - it really is "killing two birds with one stone".

Do you think Ric Flair's team will be able to overcome the threat that Team Hogan possesses? Have your say in the comments section below...

