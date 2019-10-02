WWE Rumors: Possible reason why just three matches have been announced for Hell in a Cell

There are just three official matches for Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell

This year's pay-per-view has been brought forward because of the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31st. Hell in a Cell this year is playing a main role in the Premiere Week for WWE but there only three matches have been officially announced for Hell in a Cell with only a few days left for the event.

The title matches include Seth Rollins vs The Fiend for the Universal Championship as well as Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship with both matches taking place inside Hell in a Cell. Last week on SmackDown Live, it was revealed that Erick Rowan would team up with Luke Harper to take on the team of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in the only other announced match.

Return of Friday Night SmackDown

Many fans have questioned why just three matches have been officially announced for the show slated to be held in four days. According to a report by Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, there are a number of reasons for this, because WWE wants to be able to announce many of the matches this Friday night on the FOX network.

There's also the fact that they want to put a lot of focus on the main Hell in a Cell matches because of the short time available to build for the show, since Clash of Champions only took place on September 15th. It's only been three weeks since the company's last pay-per-view and they have put more focus on SmackDown's debut on FOX in recent weeks, which could have been their intention.

From what I've been told there are a few reasons, including a short time to build, intentional focus on the top two feuds and a desire to have a lot to announce on #SmackDownOnFOX #WWE #Raw https://t.co/oxnPn48xfD — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

More viewers will now turn in to one of the biggest shows of the year, which is where the company can then announce more matches for one of their most extreme pay-per-views of the year.

Do you think the lack of build up will be an issue for Hell in a Cell? Have your say in the comments section below...