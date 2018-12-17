WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler for WWE Championship match at TLC

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.26K // 17 Dec 2018, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Daniel Bryan overcome the threat of AJ Styles at TLC?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan defends his WWE Championship against AJ Styles tonight at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs and Dave Meltzer believes that Bryan could be walking out of San Jose with the WWE Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has had a change of attitude over the past few months, which has led to him winning the WWE Championship from The Phenomenal One and going on to face Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Bryan is a former World Champion in his own right and was once one of the most popular WWE stars in the company before he decided to change his attitude and pushed for the biggest Championship in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer recently noted that it's likely that Daniel Bryan will retain his WWE Championship tonight at TLC since it appears that Bryan's new persona is something that looks as though it has been built for a lengthy title reign.

“Daniel Bryan has to retain, it’s too early for AJ to win it to me,” he said via RingSideNews.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider also noted that Bryan had obviously given up a lot of merchandise money in order to make his The New Daniel Bryan persona a success so it wouldn't be a great idea to allow Bryan to drop his title to AJ this soon.

What's next?

Bryan's first real title defense takes place tonight in San Jose, California where he will able to prove that he's worthy of the biggest Championship on SmackDown Live despite the fact that he is seen as one of the most hated men on the brand at present.

Do you think Daniel Bryan will retain his WWE Championship at TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement