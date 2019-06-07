×
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on Brock Lesnar's MITB cash in at WWE Super ShowDown 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
337   //    07 Jun 2019, 20:57 IST

Image result for brock lesnar mitb

What’s the story?

Brock Lesnar is set to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract today at WWE Super ShowDown, and it looks like he is not going to walk away with the title. The WWE Universal Title match is set to take place between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at the pay-per-view and Lesnar is set to cash-in at any time.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE shocked the world when they got Brock Lesnar to walk away with the Money in the Bank briefcase last month, and he has been teasing a cash-in ever since. Paul Heyman, his advocate, revealed that a cash-in would take place on Monday Night Raw this week but despite having Seth Rollins flat inside the ring, Brock decided not to go ahead.

He shouted 'Friday' at Heyman and made it clear that he was going to cash in at the pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Reports even linked Brock with a cash in on Kofi Kingston during his match against Dolph Ziggler, but that news has died down.

The heart of the matter

According to WrestleVotes, Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin will open the pay-per-view today, and Brock Lesnar will cash in at some point in the match. They added that the cash in could also take place after the match is over, but one thing they made clear was that the MITB contract would be wasted once again.

They tweeted:

I’ve been told they are legitimately about to waste another MITB winner. Plan is for Rollins v Corbin to open Super Show Down. At some point Lesnar IS going to cash in. The match WILL count. And it’s going to end in a DQ. Thus another wasted MITB. Unreal.
I’m assuming Brock cashes in after the conclusion of the Corbin matchup. This whole idea seems stupid, but I’ve been told it is the plan. LOL.

What’s next?

If Brock cashes in during the match, it automatically turns into a triple-threat and there is no disqualification straight away. So, if that is to happen, Seth or Carbin will pick up the win via pinfall or submission.

However, if the cash in takes place after the match, it would be interesting to see how Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins get DQ'd.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
