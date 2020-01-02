WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers for current champion at Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania will begin on January 27th with the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV where two Superstars - one male and one female - will get a guaranteed shot at a championship at WrestleMania 36.

'The Man' Becky Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka at the PPV. Interestingly, the two women clashed last year at the Royal Rumble as well, when Asuka managed to defeat Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, unlike last time, it looks like 'The Man' will be walking out of the pay-per-view with her title intact, as there are no plans for her to enter the Royal Rumble match like she did last year after losing her Championship.

Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

Unlike last year, when she worked double duty, Becky Lynch isn’t expected to wrestle in the Royal Rumble this year.

Becky Lynch went on to win last year's Royal Rumble match and chose to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The match was later changed to a Triple Threat by adding Charlotte Flair.

'The Man' went on to win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 - a title she has not lost since. However, the one thing that 'The Man' has been unable to do is defeat 'The Empress of Tomorrow' in a singles match.

Becky Lynch will get a huge chance to cement her legacy by defeating Asuka at the Royal Rumble. While Asuka is currently one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, along with Kairi Sane, the company will not be making her a double champion at the Royal Rumble.

It is safe to assume that after retaining her RAW Women's Championship at the Rumble, Becky Lynch will hold onto the title until at least WrestleMania 36.

