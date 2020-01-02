WWE Rumors: Unfortunate backstage news for Andrade and Charlotte Flair

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Andrade/Charlotte Flair

Current US Champion Andrade had recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, who said 'si'. The two RAW Superstars were seen flaunting their new relationship status all over social media.

While the two are all set to get married and be paired together for the rest of their lives, unfortunately, WWE has no plans to make their relationship public or pair them on-screen. Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

Although news of their engagement has gotten around, there are apparently no plans for Charlotte Flair and Andrade to be paired together anytime soon on WWE television.

WWE has often paired off-screen couples such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on screen as well, but it looks like that is not the direction they want to go with the newly engaged couple.

While other real-life couples such as Rusev/Lana and The Miz/Maryse have been paired on-screen, there are others such as Aleister Black and Zelina Vega who continue to tread separate paths.

With Andrade currently in the midst of a major push as a heel after winning the US Championship, it is probably a good idea to keep him away from Flair on television as it might lead to him being cheered by the audience due to her popularity.

Even Charlotte Flair's father - Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, had a brilliant message for the couple on Twitter:

Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE And An Awesome Young Man @AndradeCienWWE On Their Engagement! So Happy, So Proud! What A Way To Start 2020! pic.twitter.com/W6wt1TdBbc — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 1, 2020

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair has announced that she will be taking part in the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match, and it is safe to assume that The Queen will be one of the last women standing, if not the eventual winner.

Do you think WWE should make Charlotte Flair and Andrade an on-screen couple as well? Let us know in the comments!

Also Read: 4-time World Champion set to make a return by the end of January