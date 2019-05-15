WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers regarding Roman Reigns' future plans and match at Extreme Rules PPV

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.95K // 15 May 2019, 20:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog

What's the story?

Ever since the "Wild Card" rule was enforced by Vince McMahon last week, one thing is clear as day: Roman Reigns will be heavily featured on both RAW and Smackdown each week.

While officially on the blue brand, Roman Reigns is the biggest full-time Superstar WWE has in terms of star power, and they want to make full use of that.

While Reigns is undoubtedly going to be involved in a Championship hunt sooner or later, the current plans for The Big Dog are quite different.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns speared the Chairman of WWE on his very first night back on SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up. While Vince McMahon has not been on WWE TV since then, it is his son Shane McMahon who has taken up the burden of teaching Reigns a lesson.

For the past few weeks, we have seen Roman Reigns get into a heated feud with Shane McMahon's new associate Elias, and is all set to face Elias at MITB.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com, advertisements have indicated that Roman Reigns would be facing Shane McMahon and Elias. Another match being advertised is Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston.

This could mean that WWE is planning to stretch out the Reigns vs McMahons feud for the time being.

What's next?

Roman Reigns takes on Elias this Sunday at MITB, whereas Shane McMahon will square off yet again against his friend turned foe-- The Miz-- in a steel cage match.

Do you think Roman Reigns should be put in the Championship picture or is his feud with the McMahons the right way to go? Tell us in the comments section!

Also Read: Seth Rollins' next challenger already decided by WWE, and the fans will hate it