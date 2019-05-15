×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Possible spoilers regarding Roman Reigns' future plans and match at Extreme Rules PPV

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.95K   //    15 May 2019, 20:42 IST

The Big Dog
The Big Dog

What's the story?

Ever since the "Wild Card" rule was enforced by Vince McMahon last week, one thing is clear as day: Roman Reigns will be heavily featured on both RAW and Smackdown each week.

While officially on the blue brand, Roman Reigns is the biggest full-time Superstar WWE has in terms of star power, and they want to make full use of that.

While Reigns is undoubtedly going to be involved in a Championship hunt sooner or later, the current plans for The Big Dog are quite different.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns speared the Chairman of WWE on his very first night back on SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-Up. While Vince McMahon has not been on WWE TV since then, it is his son Shane McMahon who has taken up the burden of teaching Reigns a lesson.

For the past few weeks, we have seen Roman Reigns get into a heated feud with Shane McMahon's new associate Elias, and is all set to face Elias at MITB.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com, advertisements have indicated that Roman Reigns would be facing Shane McMahon and Elias. Another match being advertised is Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston.

This could mean that WWE is planning to stretch out the Reigns vs McMahons feud for the time being.

What's next?

Roman Reigns takes on Elias this Sunday at MITB, whereas Shane McMahon will square off yet again against his friend turned foe-- The Miz-- in a steel cage match.

Do you think Roman Reigns should be put in the Championship picture or is his feud with the McMahons the right way to go? Tell us in the comments section!

Also Read: Seth Rollins' next challenger already decided by WWE, and the fans will hate it





Tags:
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Shane McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' Extreme Rules opponents leaked?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Three new blockbuster feuds for Extreme Rules PPV revealed
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could give Roman Reigns his first 2019 loss
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news regarding The Undertaker's WWE future plans
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's big future plans for Roman Reigns revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt hints at possible feud with Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: The Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and other SmackDown stars not appearing on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why WWE has never booked Elias to win a main-show PPV match
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (May 14)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us