WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' next challenger already decided by WWE, and the fans will hate it

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
13.09K   //    15 May 2019, 18:43 IST

Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins

What's the story?

We live in an era where the lines between a babyface and a heel Superstar continue to be blurred. While the WWE Universe decides who they want to cheer or boo, regardless of the character the Superstar portrays, there is one Superstar who is unanimously hated by the entire WWE Universe - Baron Corbin.

Is his heat because of how well he performs his "villainous" character or is do the fans hate him because WWE keeps shoving him down our throats while they ignore half the roster much more talented than him? Probably a blend of both.

However, it looks like The Lonewolf is set for yet another push in the coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is a former US Champion and MITB Winner. However, he holds the distinction of being one of the Superstars who has failed to cash-in their Money in the Bank opportunity.

Corbin is also a former acting General Manager of RAW. However, Corbin's greatest achievement till date has to be his win over Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35 in what was the last match ever wrestled by the Olympic Gold Medalist.

The heart of the matter

While talented Superstars like Tyler Breeze, Luke Harper and Cesaro continue to watch from the sidelines, WWE is adamant about making Baron Corbin the next big star.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, Baron Corbin is being built up for a match with Seth Rollins.

While he doesn't state if the match will be for the Universal Championship, it is safe to assume that the Beast Slayer will retain at MITB and Corbin is next in line for a shot at the Universal title.

What's next?

Seth Rollins will take on AJ Styles at MITB this coming Sunday to defend his Universal Championship.

Also Read: Backstage details on the "genius" behind the Firefly Funhouse promos finally revealed





