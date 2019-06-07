WWE Rumors: Possible Update on Alexa Bliss vs Natalya Match in Saudi Arabia

Alexa Bliss vs Natalya

What’s the story?

Rumors about a Women’s match taking place at WWE Super Showdown tonight are at an all-time high.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE had secretly flown out Alexa Bliss and Natalya to Saudi Arabia for a possible singles bout.

The rumors were fueled last night when Little Miss Bliss and the Queen of Harts were spotted taking photos with fans in Jeddah

In case you didn’t know…

WWE, being a vocal supporter of Equality of Women in Sports, has been under fire since last year for inking a 10-year deal with General Sports Authority (GSA) to hold two Wrestling events per year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the promo of Backlash that was shown last year during the Greatest Royal Rumble featuring female performers was met with immense local Backlash.

The heart of the matter...

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, WWE Officials are tight-lipped about the possibility of the first-ever women’s match taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer further added that there’s no reason why a women’s match cannot take place on the event as the Crown Prince is determined to return the country to “moderate Islam”.

As a result of this, a number of female athletes, performers, and entertainers have performed in the Kingdom during the past couple of years.

Meltzer also speculated that the two women could appear at the event and still not wrestle. Instead, they could be making a revolutionary announcement regarding the first-ever women’s wrestling match in the Kingdom for the fall Saudi show.

This move will make much more sense, as it will allow WWE to boast about its part in “Women’s Revolution” until the next Saudi Arabia show takes place.

Another reason why the women’s role is being kept a secret can be the fear of backlash and outrage that can be caused by the locals.

Meltzer claims that higher-ups and producers are likely aware of the women’s role at tonight’s show but the news is not expected to come out until the event actually starts.

What’s next?

As of this moment, it’s best for everyone to keep their fingers crossed and hopes up high. If Bliss and Natalya actually play a part during tonight’s show, it’s going to be all over the news tomorrow. WWE Super Showdown will air live on WWE Network tonight.