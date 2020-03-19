WWE Rumors - Potential other venues for WrestleMania 36 revealed

WWE could potentially use Titan Towers to film segments.

WrestleMania 36 could be held in multiple venues and not just the Performance Center.

Vince McMahon at the Titan Towers, WWE's headquarters; RAW held at the Performance Center

WWE made a big announcement earlier today about WrestleMania 36. The Show of Shows will now be held over two days - April 4 and April 5. They also announced that three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski will host the show.

They also revealed that the show will not be shot just at the Performance Center, but at multiple locations. PWInsider has brought us more details about WWE's announcement, and hinted at the various locations that they could use for WrestleMania 36. The report says that WWE could use their current headquarters as well as a few other venues apart from the Performance Center.

There's no word yet on other locations, but they have other locations they control and could film in, including Titan Tower in Stamford, their new HQ in Stamford and their 3-D suite in the Performance Center (which would allow them to have matches in front of any 360 degree computer generated background). The company could try and lean on their relationships with FOX or NBC Universal for assistance in finding places to shoot content for Wrestlemania. It's not like Universal Studios Orlando's soundstages are in use currently.

The Performance Center is a state-of-the-art venue with world-class facilities that WWE could use to make WrestleMania 36 a grand affair.

WWE's Titan Towers headquarters has previously been used to film various segments, which includes Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman trashing Triple H's office a few years ago. This could be one of the last times that WWE's uses their headquarters for filming a segment as they are set to move to a new office in 2021, which could also be used to film WrestleMania 36.