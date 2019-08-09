WWE Rumors: Promotion trying to stop two stars from joining AEW

WWE and AEW

What's the story?

As much as WWE may want to disagree, AEW does pose the long-time leader in pro wrestling a legitimate threat in terms of viewership and roster strength.

There was a time when WWE was the dream company to work in, for almost every wrestler, and while it still is the case for some, many performers are pleased with AEW rising as a viable big-time alternative.

Impact Wrestling recently parted ways with The Latin American Xchange (LAX), who are easily one of the best tag teams in the world. As we had reported earlier, WWE has already shown interest in getting Santana and Ortiz on board but they are facing stiff competition from AEW.

It has now been revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that LAX are being speculated to be Chris Jericho's mystery partners for AEW's TNT debut show.

Meltzer added that WWE will probably try everything in their might to stop the move from happening.

In case you didn't know...

From 2017 to 2019, LAX was easily the best tag team in Impact Wrestling. Ortiz and Santana's inclusion in the stable helmed by Konan was a breath of fresh air and led to some great matches and segments at the Impact Zone.

After carrying the division for a few years and winning the tag team titles on multiple occasions, the duo wrestled their last match for Impact at Slammiversary XVII in July 2019 and chose not to renew their contracts.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been keeping tabs on the development of Ortiz and Santana and have been very pleased with their work in recent years. WWE's tag team division needs a major boost and LAX are ideal options to add some depth.

It's a known fact that WWE intends on signing all the top talents that are available, which would keep them out of AEW's reach.

However, Tony Khan is offering attractive contracts with satisfying work schedules to talents. AEW know they need to strengthen their tag team division as well a is reportedly in pursuit to sign LAX.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was stated that Ortiz and Santana are "heavily speculated to be Y2J's surprise partners".

However, WWE will try to stop the move from happening.

It was noted by Meltzer that of LAX show up for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in September, then the WWE deal may be off the table. Also, if AEW does get their signatures, a feud between Young Bucks and LAX will be a no-brainer to book.

Chris Jericho will team up with two mystery partners to take on the team of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on AEW's TNT debut show on October 2nd.

What's next?

LAX are a talented tag team and will be major assets to whichever company they choose to join. So who will it be? AEW or WWE? Let us know where would you like to see the tag team go next.