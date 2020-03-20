WWE Rumors - RAW Superstar in the doghouse due to recent controversy

It's not easy staying out of trouble backstage in the WWE.

Will this drastically affect his future booking on RAW?

Humberto Carrillo, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega.

There's more to WWE than meets the eye. The fans often get an idea of how a Superstar is viewed backstage based on the on-screen booking, but it's sometimes much more complicated than that.

It's also incredibly difficult to maintain a clean profile behind the scenes unless you're name is John Cena. Many Superstars have had a degree of backstage heat in the company for a variety of reasons over the years. It seems like Andrade is also on the receiving end of some right now.

Andrade was beaten by Rey Mysterio on the most recent episode of RAW and the fans have begun to wonder whether he is in the doghouse.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Andrade's current status on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom revealed that Andrade is 'kind of' in the doghouse due to the recent controversy surrounding his wellness policy violation. Tom, however, added that Andrade's losing streak has also been booked for storyline purposes and to build other Superstars up for an eventual title match.

Kind of, a little bit, yes because of the Wellness Policy violation but also the recent losing streak is just to build other people up for an eventual match.

The reigning United States Champion was given his first Wellness Policy strike and was effectively handed a 30-day suspension, which he completed and returned to the ring at Elimination Chamber.

Andrade successfully defended the US Championship against Humberto Carrillo at the Chamber.

Advertisement

With WrestleMania 36 subjected to major changes in recent weeks, Andrade's plans for the big show are still up in the air.

He was originally scheduled to face Carrillo at WrestleMania but that match may now be off the table.

Despite being suspended, WWE chose to keep the title on Andrade but will he continue to hold on to the Championship beyond 'Mania?

Probably not.