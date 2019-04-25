WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar set to undergo "operations"

The WWE RAW Women's Division is one of the toughest in the entire pro wrestling industry today

What's the story?

As reported by Casey of Squared Circle Sirens, WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax is seemingly set to undergo surgery on her knees.

Apparently, while the professional wrestling rumor mill has been abuzz with Jax having suffered torn ACL's in both legs; "The Irresistible Force" has been quite secretive about her progress, as she moves forward on the road to recovery.

In case you didn't know...

Nia Jax signed with the WWE back in 2014, and made her in-ring debut for the NXT brand the following year.

Jax eventually worked her way up to the WWE's main roster, and went on to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) vs. The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks & Bayley) vs. Natalya & Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax & Tamina -- was a Fatal 4-Way matchup with Banks and Bayley's WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the lines at WrestleMania 35.

The IIconics ended up winning the match and dethroning Banks & Bayley for the titles. Moreover, Jax has been out of action ever since.

Subsequently, Jax put forth a tweet, addressing her in-ring hiatus, stating --

"Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while...Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs. I'm grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!"

On that note, Casey of Squared Circled Sirens is now asserting that Jax is reportedly set to undergo ACL operations. Below is what his tweet regarding the same, read --

"Nia Jax gets her ACL operations tomorrow"

Nia Jax gets her ACL operations tomorrow. — casey michael (@ifyouseekcasey) April 24, 2019

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Nia Jax could miss out on about 9 months or more of in-ring competition owing to her injury issues.

Sportskeeda wishes Nia Jax a safe and speedy recovery.